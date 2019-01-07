15th Finance Commission team arrives in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The 15th Finance Commission led by its Chairman NK Singh arrived in Odisha on a five-day visit on Monday to discussions on the state’s finances and other issues.

The Chairman and Members are scheduled to hold detailed meetings with the State Governments led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik about the State’s finances and other issues.

There will be meetings of the Commission with the representatives of the Panchayati Raj Institutions and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) of Odisha. The Commission will also hold meetings with the representatives of Trade Bodies Associations of Industries of Odisha and with representatives of political parties.

The Commission will undertake field visits to take stock of the State Governments poverty eradication programme–Odisha Livelihood Mission (OLM), an autonomous society under the aegis of the Odisha government.

It will also visit the Self Health Groups (SHGs), Drinking Water Projects, Cyclone Shelters, and other development projects of the State Government. The Commission will also review the works undertaken by the Chilka Development Authority as well as Wet Land Research Centre.

The Chairman and Members of the 15th Finance Commission visit Konark today. The chairman will leave Odisha on January 9 evening while other members will leave on January 11.

Details of Finance Commission programme

January 8

2 pm: meeting with PRI/ULB representatives

3 pm: Meeting with Industry bodies/chamber of commerce

4 pm: Meeting with political parties

Evening: Cultural programme

January 9

9:30 am: Meeting with CM/ministers (memorandum on behalf of state govt will be given to the commission)

1 pm: Lunch with CM

2:30 pm: Press conference

They will leave for Puri & from there they will visit Chilka (Nalaban), Ganjam on Jan 10

All Programmes at Hotel Mayfair