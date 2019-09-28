150th Birth Anniv of Mahatma Gandhi: HCCB begins country-wide cleanliness drive from Odisha’s Khurda

Bhubaneswar: Joining the ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’, an initiative of the Government of India, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) – one of India’s largest FMCG companies, launched several community programs to promote cleanliness drive.

In a countrywide campaign, starting at the Jamadei village in Khurda District, more than 250 employees, students, social workers, and other volunteers participated in the program that aims to propel public participation in building a cleaner, greener India.

Led primarily by its HCCB employees that work in its factory at Khordha, the volunteers conducted door to door collection of waste from the village, yesterday morning.

In addition, they also undertook awareness sessions on effective waste management solutions. Along with members of PECUC (People’s Cultural Centre), a non-profit organisation, HCCB employees also conducted awareness camps on waste segregation, waste disposal, recycling of plastic waste and also on the cleanliness of the village.

The programs launched today are designed to reinforce the role of individuals in creating a cleaner and greener environment. Interactive sessions and drawing competitions were also held for school children at the premises of Jamadei Primary School. The assistant Block Education Officer among other panchayat members were present during the programme. This was followed by a tree plantation activity aimed at creating awareness around plantation drives and measures that need to be undertaken to ensure the survival of plant saplings.