150 litres of illegal liquor seized in Balasore, two bootleggers held

Balasore: The Excise department seized around 150 litres of illegal country-made and foreign liquor from Langaleswar and Sartha area in Balasore district and arrested two bootleggers today.

The arrested persons have been identified as Bijaya Nayak (55) of Langaleswar and Jayanta Behera (27) of Sartha area in this district.

Acting on the direction of district Excise Inspector, Rajendra Bothra, a team led by Sub-Inspector of Excise District Mobile Udelal Nayak conducted raids in the area to seize the illegal activity.

During the search, the cops found 165 bottles filled with country-made liquor and foreign liquor, weighing around 150 litres stored from the houses of the arrested bootleggers.

While a case has been registered regarding the incident, further investigation in this regard is underway, the police said.