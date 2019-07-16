15-yr-old girl gang-raped by five persons including juvenile in Rourkela

By pragativadinewsservice
15-yr-old gang-raped
Rourkela: Five persons including a juvenile were arrested for allegedly gang-raping a 15-year-old girl at Chikatmati village under B.Tarang police limits in Sundargarh district.

The four accused have been identified as Bikash Tirkey, Amit Kispatta, Prasant Toppo and Rabin Kispatta while the identity of the juvenile has not been disclosed.

According to sources, the minor girl had gone to her uncle’s house at Chikatmati. The accused persons forcibly took her to the riverbed of Sankha and sexually exploited her one after another.

Following the written report of the victim, B.Tarang police registered a case under relevant Sections of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

During the investigation, all the accused persons have been arrested who are residents of Bhalupatra village. They will be forwarded to court after completion of formalities, the police said.

