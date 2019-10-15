15 quintals of ganja seized in Malkangiri, 2 held

Malkangiri: Tightening the noose around ganja smugglers, Malkangiri police today arrested two persons after seizing a total of 15 quintals of ganja from them.

The arrested persons have been identified as Biswajit Bhadury (26) and Sinu Samal (23), both hail from Angul district, the police said.

According to reports, police found the ganja consignment was being transported to Angul from Andhra Pradesh in the cement truck. When the cops intercepted the vehicle, during a routine check, the driver and helper of the truck attempted to flee but were immediately nabbed by the police personnel.

This year, till now, police have seized ganja weighing 19,744 kilograms and have also arrested 191 accused. Among the arrested, 60 accused persons hail from other stated and 88 cases have been registered under the NDPS Act, the police said.