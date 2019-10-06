15-member NC delegation meets Farooq, Omar in Srinagar

Srinagar: A 15-member National Conference (NC) delegation on Sunday met party chief Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar after government allowed them.

The leaders have been placed under preventive detention in Srinagar since August 5.

A video showed NC leaders Hasnain Masoodi and Akbar Lone meeting former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq and his wife at their residence in Srinagar.

They told reporters that they are happy and in high spirits. But, pained by the developments in the state. If the political process has to start then mainstream leaders have to be released, they opined.

The delegation, led by Rana, arrived in Kashmir Valley earlier today a day after the Jammu and Kashmir administration allowed them to meet the father-son duo.