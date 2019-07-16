15 killed in Assam flood; Centre approves Rs 250 crore aid

Guwahati: At least 15 people died due to heavy rains that continue across Assam worsening the flood situation which has affected 30 districts in the state.

The central government has sanctioned financial assistance of Rs 250 crore as flood relief to Assam.

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for helping the state in this critical situation.

As many as 1556 villages in 30 districts of Assam are affected. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) have been engaged to tackle the situation.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Assam on Tuesday, as widespread and heavy rainfall is likely to continue over the state during the next 24 hours.