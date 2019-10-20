15 Killed After Dam Collapse at Siberian Mine In Russia

Russia: As many as 15 people were killed after a dam collapsed at a gold mine in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk region.

Heavy rains had weakened the dam and water broke through, sweeping away several cabins where the artisan miners lived, about 160 km (100 miles) south of the city of Krasnoyarsk. The incident happened at about 2 a.m.

President Vladimir Putin ordered all necessary measures to be taken to help those affected, to identify the cause of the disaster and prevent any impact on a nearby residential area.

Besides, a Russian investigative committee said it had launched a criminal probe into violation of safety rules at the gold mining spot, while local authorities said the collapsed dam was not registered by official bodies.