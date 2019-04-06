15 kg ganja seized in Gajapati, two held

By pragativadinewsservice
Gajapati: Police on Saturday seized around 15 kg of ganja from a bus stop at Bachhipanka under Mohana police limits in Gajapati district.

Two persons were arrested in this connection.

Acting on reliable information about the illegal activity, police conducted a raid near the bus stand and apprehended the duo while waiting for a bus at Bachhipanka.

The police officials seized around 15kg of contraband from them during the raid.

While both the accused are in police custody, cases against them were registered and further investigations are underway.

pragativadinewsservice
