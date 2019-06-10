15 hurt as bus overturns in Khurda

Khurda: At least 15 persons suffered critical injuries after the bus they were travelling in overturned to the roadside near Jaguleipatna in Khurda district on Monday.

According to sources, a private bus carrying around 40 passengers was en route to Nayagrah from Bhubaneswar when the bus driver lost control over the wheels and the vehicle overturned to the roadside.

On being informed by the locals, police rushed to the spot and rescued the injured persons. Reportedly, the driver of the bus fled the spot soon after the accident.