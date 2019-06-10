15 hurt as bus overturns in Khurda

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
bus overturns in Khurda
Representational image
14

Khurda: At least 15 persons suffered critical injuries after the bus they were travelling in overturned to the roadside near Jaguleipatna in Khurda district on Monday.

Related Posts

Couple critical in bear attack in Nuapada

Lightning, rainfall alert for five Odisha districts

Girl student set on fire succumbs to injuries

According to sources, a private bus carrying around 40 passengers was en route to Nayagrah from Bhubaneswar when the bus driver lost control over the wheels and the vehicle overturned to the roadside.

On being informed by the locals, police rushed to the spot and rescued the injured persons. Reportedly, the driver of the bus fled the spot soon after the accident.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.