15 gm brown sugar seized in Balasore, one held

Balasore: The excise department on Wednesday seized 15 gram of brown sugar from Jhadeswar slum in Jaleswar area of Balasore district and arrested one person in this connection.

The accused, who hails from Bhadrak district, was reportedly arrested from Jaleswar railway station.

Acting on reliable inputs, the officials of the Excise department conducted a raid in Jhadeswar slum this morning. During the search, the officials found 15 gram of brown sugar. Later, the officials nabbed the accused from Jaleswar station.

A case was registered against the accused under relevant Sections of the IPC and he was forwarded to court, sources said.