15 Feet King Cobra Rescued From Toilet In Malkangiri

Malkangiri: A 15 feet King Cobra was rescued from the toilet at Niladrinagar area in Balimela of Malkangiri district today.

According to sources, the reptile was captured inside the toilet from the house of one Sushant Patra.

The matter came to light after Sushant’s son while taking bath outside the toilet, spotted the snake and immediately informed his family members.

On being informed, a forest staff Sibu Lenka along with his team reached the spot and rescued the snake with the help of locals.

“The reptile is weighing around 15-20 kg. I have captured around 2,500 snakes but had never seen such a huge one in my entire job career,” said Lenka.