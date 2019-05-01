15 commandos killed as Maoists blow up police vehicle in Maharashtra

Gadchiroli (Maharashtra): At least 15 commandos of the C-60 force were killed on Wednesday as Naxals triggered an IED blast in Gadchiroli in district Maharashtra.

The IED blast blew up the police vehicle and it was completely damaged in the attack.

Reports said a team of C-60 commandos was travelling in the vehicle when it was targeted at Kurkheda near Jamurkheda. The C-60 is the only force in which locals are groomed as commandos.

The Maoists set fire to 27 machines and vehicles at a road construction site in Kurkheda of Gadchiroli district earlier in the day.

According to sources the 15 jawans of Maharashtra Police’s QRT (quick reaction team) were on the vehicle that was blown up to pieces.

Officials said details are yet to emerge. They said they are unable to get in touch with local units.It is very difficult to know about the exact status, sources said and added that all teams were dispatched.

Police sources said heavy Naxal presence was reported in the area. Nearly 200 Maoists were believed to be present at the spot where the vehicle was blown up.