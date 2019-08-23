15 CBI officers bag home minister’s medal for excellence in investigation

New Delhi: Fifteen Officers & officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have been awarded the ‘Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation’ for the year 2019.

The CBI officers who have been awarded by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) are:- Bhartendar Sharma, DSP, CBI, AC-V, Bhopal; Peddiraju Bandi, DSP, CBI, EO-III, New Delhi; Chittaranjan Dash, DSP, CBI, SCB, Kolkata; Puspal Paul, DSP, CBI, EO-III, New Delhi; Alok Kumar Singh, DSP, CBI, AC-VI/SIT, New Delhi; Gulshan Mohan Rathi, DSP, CBI, BSFB, New Delhi; Brajesh Kumar, DSP, CBI, BSFB, Bangalore; Subhash Chander, Inspector, CBI, ACB, Chandigarh, Ganesha Lingaiah, Inspector, CBI, BSFB, Mumbai, Santosh Kumar Singh, Inspector, CBI, AC-IV/V, Bhopal; Manoj Kumar, Inspector, CBI, EO-I, New Delhi; Sanjay Solanki, Inspector, CBI, ACB, Bhopal; Sunil Kumar, Sub Inspector, CBI, AC-VI/SIT, New Delhi; P. Subrahmanyam, Inspector, CBI, BSFB, Bangalore and V.Vivekananda Swamy, Inspector, ACB, Hyderabad.

This award has been given to a total of 96 Police Officers from across the country, including 15 from the Central Bureau of Investigation. The Ministry of Home Affairs (Government of India) has initiated this scheme for award of medals to the members of Central Investigating Agencies and State/UT Police Investigating Agencies for excellence in the investigation.

The objective for institution of the medals for Police investigators is to promote high professional standards of investigation of crime in the State Police and Central Investigating Agencies in the country and to recognise such excellence in the investigation by investigating officers of Police organisations.