15 BJP leaders expelled for gross indiscipline

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday expelled as many as 15 leaders from the primary membership of the party for gross indiscipline.

The action was taken after approval from BJP State President Basant Panda, informed party’s Media Cell chief Golak Mohapatra.

The expelled leaders are Yoganshu Panda (Bhubaneswar-North), Bhisma Narayana Nayak Panda (Bhubaneswar-Ekamra), Rudranarayan Bahinipati (Bolagarh-Begunia), Samar Pradhan (Rairakhol), Srimant Kumar Tripathy (Champua), Samai Charan Purti (Karanjia), Hemant Kumar Behera (Cuttack-Barabati), Jitendra Patra (Bangiriposi), Urmila Sethi (Kendrapara), Ajay Kumar Behera (Rajnagar), Pradeep Kumar Behuria (Jajpur), Ajay Kumar Nayak (Basta), Sachindra Das (Basta) and Akhil Chandra Nayak (Patana).