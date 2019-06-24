1,44,783 child labourers rescued, rehabilitated in last 3 years

New Delhi: A total of 1,44,783 child labourers were rescued, rehabilitated and mainstreamed under National Child Labour Project Scheme during the last three years, Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Union Minister of State (IC) for Labour and Employment, informed Lok Sabha today.

In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today, Gangwar said 30979 child labourers were rescued, rehabilitated and mainstreamed in 2016-17, 47635 in 2017-18 and 66169 in 2018-19.

He said the government is following a holistic and multi-pronged strategy for elimination of child labour completely, which is an outcome of various social-economic problems such as poverty, economic backwardness and illiteracy.

The Government has amended the Child Labour (Prohibition & Regulation) Act, 1986 and enacted Child Labour (Prohibition & Regulation) Amendment Act, 2016 which inter-alia covers complete prohibition on employment or work of children below 14 years of age in all occupations and processes, he said.

“Subsequent to the amendment in Child Labour (Prohibition & Regulation) Act, 1986, the government has framed Child Labour (Prohibition & Regulation) Amendment Rules, 2017,” he added.

Gangwar further said the Government is also implementing the National Child Labour Project (NCLP) Scheme for the rehabilitation of child labour. Under the NCLP Scheme, children in the age group of 9-14 years are rescued/withdrawn from work and enrolled in the NCLP Special Training Centres, where they are provided with bridge education, vocational training, mid-day meal, stipend, health care, etc. before being mainstreamed into the formal education system.

Children in the age group of 5-8 years are directly linked to the formal education system through a close coordination with the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), he further stated.