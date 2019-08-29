14-yr-old boy survives in water tank for 2 days, rescued

Sundargarh: A 14-year-old boy, who accidentally fell into a water tank at Sector-B of Bandhamunda area in Rourkela two days ago, was rescued by the Bandhamunda Police on Wednesday.

The minor boy, Pritam Kiskat of Bandhamunda area was playing with his friends on Monday when he spotted a pigeon. The minor then chased the pigeon and climbed a water tank. However, he accidentally fell in the water tank and got stuck there.

On Wednesday, some locals heard the scream of the minor and informed the same to the police. On intimation, police along with the help of the locals rescued Pritam.

Reportedly, the health condition of the minor is stated to stable now. He has been handed over to the family members.