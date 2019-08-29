14-yr-old boy survives in water tank for 2 days, rescued

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Minor survives in water tank for days
4

Sundargarh: A 14-year-old boy, who accidentally fell into a water tank at Sector-B of Bandhamunda area in Rourkela two days ago, was rescued by the Bandhamunda Police on Wednesday.

The minor boy, Pritam Kiskat of Bandhamunda area was playing with his friends on Monday when he spotted a pigeon. The minor then chased the pigeon and climbed a water tank. However, he accidentally fell in the water tank and got stuck there.

Related Posts

Sand artist Sudarsan pays tribute to Hockey legend Dhyan…

Separated conjoined twins Jaga-Kalia to arrive Odisha on…

RPF foils human trafficking bid; rescues girls from Puri

On Wednesday, some locals heard the scream of the minor and informed the same to the police. On intimation, police along with the help of the locals rescued Pritam.

Reportedly, the health condition of the minor is stated to stable now. He has been handed over to the family members.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Sand artist Sudarsan pays tribute to Hockey legend Dhyan…

Separated conjoined twins Jaga-Kalia to arrive Odisha on…

RPF foils human trafficking bid; rescues girls from Puri

1 of 1,653