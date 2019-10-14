14-yr-old boy injured in detonator blast in Ganjam

Ganjam: A 14-yr-old boy sustained burn injuries after a detonator he was holding went off at Patharpandia village in Aska area of Ganjam district on Monday.

According to initial reports, the victim this morning was tinkering with some explosive material with a battery when it suddenly blew off. Following the explosion, the minor sustained critical injuries.

Some locals spotted him in critical condition and admitted to MKCG Hospital in Berhampur. Meanwhile, on intimation, police reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter.

In a similar incident, a woman sustained critical injuries after she tried to open a can dumped near a tree at near Dharmakirti village in Puri.

Earlier, in July, two students in Magura village of the district were also injured in detonator blast.