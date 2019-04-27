14 places record temperature above 40ºC, Titlagarh hottest

By pragativadinewsservice
Bhubaneswar: Odisha continues to reel under intense heatwave condition with 14 places recording temperature above 40 degrees Celsius today.

Titlagarh emerged as the hottest place in the state with a maximum temperature of 45 degree Celsius followed by Bolangir (43.5), Talcher (43.3), Sonepur (43.2), Jharsuguda (43), Angul and Sambalpur (42.7), Bhawanipatna (42.6) and Malkangiri (42.5).

Besides, five other places which registered temperature above 40 degrees are Sundargarh (42), Hirakud (42), Phulbani (41.6), Chandbali (40.7) and Keonjhar (40.3).

The twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded a maximum temperature of 39.4 and 39.8 degrees Celsius respectively.

The meteorological centre has issued heat wave warning in nine districts for three days from today. The districts are Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Kalahandi, Bolangir, Malkangiri, Bargarh, Sonepur, Nuapada and Boudh.

