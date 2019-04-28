14 labourers hurt as Bolero overturns in Ganjam

Ganjam: Nearly 14 labourers suffered injuries after the Bolero car they were travelling in overturned on Belaguntha road near Chopra village under Bhanjanagar police limits in Ganjam district on Sunday.

According to sources, the labourers were headed to their work to Jagannathprasad area from Tilisinga in a Bolero this morning when the driver of the vehicle lost control over the wheels and the vehicle overturned on Belaguntha road.

The injured labourers were rescued and rushed to the Bhanjanagar hospital where their health condition is stated to be stable.