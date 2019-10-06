14 houses gutted in fire in Cuttack village

Cuttack: As many as 14 houses were gutted while nine families were rendered homeless in a massive fire that broke out at Kusunpur village under Kantapada Panchayat in Cuttack district last night.

Although no casualty was reported, property worth lakhs of rupees was gutted in the blaze.

According to sources, the fire erupted at a house in Kusunpur village and engulfed the nearby house within a few minutes. However, the families managed to escape unhurt.

On being informed, fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

While the exact cause of the mishap is yet to be ascertained, a short circuit is suspected to have triggered the fire, a fire personnel said.

