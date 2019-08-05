14 farm labourers killed in truck-auto collision in Telangana

Hyderabad: At least 14 labourers, including nine women, were killed and two others critically injured as the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in was hit by a truck in Telangana on Sunday evening.

According to sources, the mishap occurred in Midjil Mandal. While 12 persons died on the spot, two others succumbed to injuries on way to the hospital.

The identities of the deceased persons were not ascertained

According to sources, the victims, who belonged to Kothapalli and Bhogya Thada, were returning home after work at a farm when the tragedy struck. The truck was going towards Jadcherla from Kalwakurthy.

According to locals, the road where the accident took place was repaired recently, following which some vehicles started moving by at high speed.

The police seized the truck and detained the driver.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has expressed shock over the accident and instructed the officials concerned to offer the best medical facilities to the injured.