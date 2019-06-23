14 dead, several injured after tent collapses in Rajasthan

Barmer: At least 14 people were killed and over 50 injured after a pandaal (tent) collapsed in Barmer of Rajasthan following heavy rain and storm on Sunday.

The incident took place at around 4.30 pm at the Rani Bhatiyani temple in Barmer, around 500 km from Jaipur where a large number of people assembled for a religious event.

The people were assembled under a tent to listen to Ram Katha (The story of Lord Ram) when sudden rain and storm lashed the area. The tent was uprooted by strong winds trapping the people under it.

The death toll in the unfortunate incident was 14 till the last report came in. Those injured have been taken to a hospital where the condition of several of them remains critical.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in a tweet said that the concerned officials have been asked to inquire into the incident and ensure the immediate treatment to the injured persons.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Collapse of a Pandaal’ in Rajasthan’s Barmer is unfortunate. My thoughts are with the bereaved families and I wish the injured a quick recovery.”