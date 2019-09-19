13-yr-old girl brings rape allegation against father in Malkangiri

rape allegation against father
Malkangiri: In a shocking incident, a 13-year-old girl has brought rape charges against her father in Malkangiri district. She also lodged an FIR at Kalimela Police Station today.

According to the complainant, she was returning from her maternal uncle’s house along with her father on September 16. Sudhenly, he stopped the motorcycle near a forest and outraged her modesty. He also threatened her not to disclose the matter before anyone.

However, on Wednesday the girl gathered courage and narrated the incident to her mother who took her to the police station and lodged a complaint.

On the other hand, the accused reportedly absconded soon after the incident came to the fore. Police have initiated a manhunt to nab him, sources informed.

