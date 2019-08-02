13 Reasons Why season 3 trailer prompts ‘Who killed Bryce Walker?’

New York: Makers of Netflix’s top series 13 Reasons Why recently dropped the trailer of the third season of the fiction drama and the trailer just pops up one question, “Who killed Bryce Walker?”

Starring Dylan Minnette, Ajiona Alexus, Katherine Langford, Sosie Bacon, Justin Prentice among others, the series revolves around the sensitive issues of depression, drugs, suicide, rape and physical abuse.

<>

</>

Sending off eerie music in the background, a voiceover begins to tell the listeners how the students at Liberty High are connected to each other through secrets.

According to the new trailer, the serial rapist is going to be murdered and the new season will revolve around the mystery of who killed him.

The trailer shows all the main characters including Clay Jensen attending the funeral of Bryce Walker.

The series will hit online on August 23 with 13 episodes, as the new season will pick up after eight months from Bryce Walker’s death.

Recently, the series had made headlines after Netflix had decided to cut the controversial graphic suicide scene from the first season’s finale. Netflix announced that the scene depicting Hannah’s death by suicide has been altered to exclude the moment where she slits her wrists.

13 Reasons Why is based on the young adult book of the same name by Jay Asher.