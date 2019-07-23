13 quintals of ganja seized in Malkangiri, 4 smugglers arrested

Malkangiri: In a major crackdown, 13 quintals of ganja have been seized and four smugglers were arrested by police during raids at Orkel and Mathili areas of Malkangiri districts today.

The arrested persons were identified as Sukdeb Randhari (30) Khagapati Bhatra (40) of Nabarangpur and Koraput districts respectively while Malaichamy C (46), and D.Selvam (31) of Tamil Nadu.

According to reports, personnel of Orkel police station was on warrant execution duty near jungle road of Khatlaguda village today when the stumbled upon the Ganja traffickers.

The police team seized 1123.2 kgs of Ganja and arrested Randhari and Bhatra.

Similarly, Mathili police station staff were doing checking near Forest Check Gate near Govindpalli when accused Malaichamy and Selvam were nabbed. The police team seized 108.05 Kgs of ganja and one SUV from the two accused.

The accused have been forwarded to the court and involvement of other accused persons, in this case, is under investigation, the police said.

As many as 62 cases have been detected under the NDPS Act under a special drive. While 15,532 kg ganja has been seized,130 persons have been arrested and 40 vehicles have been seized. Out of 130 arrested accused persons, 45 are from outside Odisha, the police added.