13 Injured In Separate Road Mishaps In Odisha

Keonjhar/Balasore: At least 13 persons were injured in two separate road mishaps in Keonjhar and Balasore districts late last night.

In Keonjhar, eight persons were injured after the bus they were travelling in hit a stationary truck near Nenkadaghar under Town Police limits last night. Sources said the private bus-named ‘Shree Ram’ was en-route to Bhubaneswar from Barbil.

All the injured were rushed to district headquarters hospital (DHH) where they are currently undergoing treatment.

On being informed police reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter.

Similarly in Balasore district, five persons suffered injury after the bus they were travelling in hit a truck near Khantapada in Begunia Chhak here.

All injured admitted were rushed to Soro hospital where they are currently undergoing treatment.

Sources said the bus was heading towards Kolkata from Balasore when the mishap occurred.