13 hurt as bus overturns in Keonjhar

Keonjhar: As many as 13 persons sustained critical injuries after the bus they were travelling in overturned near Akula Malanda at Telkoi in Keonjhar district on Wednesday.

Reportedly, all the injured persons have been admitted to the district headquarters hospital.

According to sources, the driver of a private bus, carrying around 40 passengers, was taking a turn near Akula Malanda when he lost control and the vehicle overturned on the road.

On being informed, police reached the spot and rescued the persons trapped inside the bus.

