12-year-old boy dies of snake bite in Mayurbhanj village

Rairangpur: A 12-year-old boy died after being bitten by a venomous snake at Pokharia village in Purunapani Panchayat under Rairangpur police limits of Mayurbhanj district last night.

The deceased minor boy has been identified as Govind, son of Singu Hansdah of the same village.

According to reports, the family was fast asleep after celebrating Raja festival on Saturday night. However, Govind started crying in pain and the family members woke up only to find him bitten by a snake.

The family member then rushed Govind to Rairangpur hospital but the doctors declared him dead, sources added.

On being informed, Rairangpur Town Police reached the hospital and handed over the minor’s body to the family members after post-mortem. Police also registered a case of unnatural death into the incident.

A pall of gloom descended in the village after the minor’s death in snake bite. The locals have urged the district administration to provide necessary assistance to the bereaved family.