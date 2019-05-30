12-year-old boy dies in bee attack, three critical

Rayagada: A 12-year-old boy died and three others sustained severe injuries after they were attacked by a swarm of bees in Rayagada district on Thursday.

The tragic incident took place near Bheja village under Mukundapur police limits in the district. The deceased was identified as Palaka Samba.

According to sources, the minor boy along with three others had gone to collect mangoes from a forest when they were attacked by a swarm of bees.

They were immediately rushed to the district headquarters hospital where the minor boy was declared dead. The condition of three others undergoing treatment at the hospital was stated to be critical.