12 quintal ganja seized from pickup van in Koraput, two held

Koraput: The personnel of Border Security Force (BSF) and Machkund police today seized a total of 12 quintals of ganja and arrested two persons in this connection.

Identities of the accused persons are yet to be ascertained.

According to sources, during night patrolling at Machkund area, police and BSF personnel intercepted a pickup van and found 12 quintals of cannabis stashed in gunny bags and arrested two persons involved in smuggling the illegal consignment of ganja.

Police said a pistol has been from them and the estimated value of the seized ganja will be around Rs 36 lakhs.

“We have also found Rs 20000 in cash, from the accused persons. We are interrogating both to elicit the source of procurement of the contraband,” said a police official.