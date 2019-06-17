12 killed as passenger takes control of steering wheel in Indonesia

Indonesia: In a bizarre incident 12 persons were killed and dozens injured in a mishap as a bus passenger tried to take control of the steering on Monday in Indonesia.

Police sources said the bus passenger did this following an argument with the driver.

The accident occurred at around 1:00 am Monday (1800 GMT Sunday) when the bus swerved into oncoming traffic on a road in West Java, smashing into two cars.

Atik Suswanti, the head of the Majalengka police traffic unit said:”In the middle of the journey, a passenger attempted to forcibly take control of the steering wheel and the bus then lost control.”

According to reports, a 29-year-old passenger was severely injured in the tragic mishap. It was not immediately known if the bus driver survived.

Road mishaps are common in the Southeast Asian archipelago as traffic rules regularly flouted.