12 Indian nationals nabbed for swindling people in Nepal

Kathmandu: Twelve Indian nationals were nabbed for allegedly running an illegal networking business in Nepal, according to media reports.

Media reports said all the accused belonging to Uttar Pradesh were arrested from a hotel in Kathmandu on Friday.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Crime Range DSP Hobindra Bogati said: “Six cases have already been registered against Rashid Nasin, 43, the mastermind of the illegal networking business.”

Bogati further said the arrested persons had lied to people saying that they were operating diamond and jewelry related business.

The official said the arrested Indian nationals had opened a marketing company in the Himalayan kingdom which was not registered. The company was named Shine Group International.