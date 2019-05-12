12 Indian nationals nabbed for swindling people in Nepal

HeadlinesInternational
By pragativadinewsservice
12 Indian nationals nabbed
12

Kathmandu: Twelve Indian nationals were nabbed for allegedly running an illegal networking business in Nepal, according to media reports.

Media reports said all the accused belonging to Uttar Pradesh were arrested from a hotel in Kathmandu on Friday.

Related Posts

Cyclone FANI death toll mounts to 64: SEOC

OMC donates Rs 100 cr to Odisha CMRF for Cylone FANI relief

Doctors, MPHW to be deployed in 9 Fani-hit blocks of Puri…

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Crime Range DSP Hobindra Bogati said: “Six cases have already been registered against Rashid Nasin, 43, the mastermind of the illegal networking business.”

Bogati further said the arrested persons had lied to people saying that they were operating diamond and jewelry related business.

The official said the arrested Indian nationals had opened a marketing company in the Himalayan kingdom which was not registered. The company was named Shine Group International.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.