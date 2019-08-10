12 including two minor kids hurt as bus overturns in Phulbani

Phulbani: 12 persons including two minor children were injured after a bus they were travelling in overturned near Kochilagad under Tikabali PS limits today.

According to reports, a private mini-bus en route to G. Ugayagiri from Phulbani with around 25-20 passengers turned turtle on to the roadside.

Sources said, the driver lost balance due to rash driving and over speeding following which the bus overturned injuring 12 persons including two kids.

On intimation, Tikabali police reached the spot and rescued the injured passenger to the local hospital for treatment.

Reportedly, police have seized the ill-fated truck and launched a probe into the incident. However, the driver managed to flee the spot soon after the accident.