12-hr road blockade in Deogarh over NH’s poor condition

Deogarh: Protesting the continuous road woes that trouble commuters travelling through National Highways crossing through Deogarh district, BJP workers launched a 12-hour road blockade today.

According to sources, the Bharatiya Janata Party workers led by Deogarh MLA Subash Chandra Panigrahi launched the protest and sat on a dharna on near old post office square and other major places including Pileibani, Kandhal, and Barkot NH.

The agitators also resorted to picketing on these major junctions alleging poor construction of new four-lane NH-49 which allegedly has turned a death trap for commuters.

The dawn to dusk bandh disrupted vehicular traffic on the National Highway between Mumbai and Kolkata.

Commuters faced a tough time and scores of vehicles were seen stranded on both sides of the road.

Reportedly, several spots along the four-lane National Highway crossing through the district has turned into an accident-prone zone.

While the roadways portray the image of a death trap, the authorities concerned have turned a blind eye to the issue. Lack of maintenance of the road is causing problems for commuters.