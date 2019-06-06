12-hr Jagamohanpur bandh over undeclared power cuts

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
12-hr Jagamohanpur bandh
Representational Image
8

Keonjhar: Electricity consumers in four panchayats of Telkoi in Keonjhar district on Thursday observed a 12-hour Jagamohanpur bandh protesting undeclared power cut in the area.

Opposing undeclared power cuts in the area, locals took to the streets and staged a 12-hour dawn-to-dusk bandh.

Related Posts

Youth escapes from police custody in Kalyansinghpur

Patnagarh MLA Saroj Meher punishes engineer, video goes…

Minor girl raped in Koraput village, probe begins

Markets, business establishments, educational institutions and government offices have remained closed in view of the bandh. However, emergency services have been exempted from the purview of the bandh.

Following the protest, hundreds of vehicle were stranded on both the sides of National Highway-49.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.