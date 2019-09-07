12-hr Attabira bandh over undeclared power cut

Bargarh: Protesting frequent undeclared power cuts in Attabira block of Bargarh district a 12-hour shutdown from dawn to dusk is being observed here today.

According to sources, besides causing hardship to locals, the power cuts in working hours are affecting almost everyone in the area.

The locals also alleged that erratic power supply has added to the woes of residents here. While the power distributor Wesco attributes the power disruptions to repair, maintenance or breakdowns, authorities are not addressing their concerns even after repetitive complaints regarding the same.

The uninterrupted power supply in the area the major demands of the agitators, sources said.

Shops, business establishments and other institutions remained closed due to the bandh. Vehicular movement in the area has also been disrupted due to the agitation, sources added.