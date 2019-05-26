12 goats perish due to mysterious disease

Sonepur: Panic gripped the locals of Dunguripali area of Sonepur district after as many as 12 goats perished due to a mysterious disease.

According to sources, the dairy farmers found the animals dead in the shed. While the origin of the disease and the cause behind the incident remained unclear, locals stated that the affected goats suffered from various symptoms initially and later succumbed to the illness.

Following the incident, the panic villagers demanded immediate deployment of a medical team in order to examine the situation, sources said.

