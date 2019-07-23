12 ganja smugglers arrested in Koraput

Koraput: As many as 12 ganja smugglers were arrested and nearly 187 kg of contraband was seized from them in Boipariguda of Koraput district today.

Among the arrested, two are women while six hail from Bihar. Two SUVs, a car, a motorcycle were seized from the accused persons. Their identities were not disclosed immediately.

According to sources, a police team following a tip-off intercepted the SUVs and car on suspicion and seized the contraband. A case was registered under relevant Sections of the IPC.