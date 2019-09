Balasore: A 12-feet-long python weighing around 24 kilograms was rescued from Mirgini village in Nilagiri area of Balasore district late Sunday night.

According to sources, locals spotted the reptile crawling on the road and alerted the local snake helpline.

The snake helpline members reached the spot and rescued the python. Later, the reptile was handed over to the forest department officials, who released it in Kuldiha forest, informed sources.