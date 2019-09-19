118 kg ganja seized from two separate places in Malkangiri, three held

State at LargeCrime
By pragativadinewsservice
ganja seized
10

Malkangiri: Excise department officials on Thursday seized over a ton of ganja and nabbed three persons from two different places in Malkangiri district in connection with the illegal trade.

In one raid, two accused persons, identified as Sanjay Sahani and Dayasankar Singh of Bihar were illegally smuggling cannabis from Malkangiri to Bihar state in a Tata Sumo regd No CG 04 T 6844 were intercepted by the officials. Following this, cops seized around 108 kgs of ganja from the four-wheeler.

In another instance, another accused person, identified as Taryn Das of MV 37 was apprehended near Chitapari area while he was transporting the contraband to Sukuma on a motorcycle. Cannabis weighing at least 10 kg was seized from his possession.

Following this, a total of 118 Kgs ganja were seized. The value of the seized contraband is estimated to be Rs 5,90,000.

Cases under relevant sections have been registered against the accused persons, sources said.

pragativadinewsservice
