11-yr-old girl drowns in pond in Nuapada village

11-yr-old girl drowns
Nuapada: A 11-year-old girl drowned while taking bath in a pond at Dharanimal village under Boden block in Nuapada district on Wednesday.

According to sources, the minor along with her two friends had gone to the village pond this morning to take bath. They slipped into the deep during bathing. Unable to swim back, the trio drowned in the water.

On spotting the three girls, locals alerted the village people and rescued them. While one died on the spot, two others were rushed to the nearby hospital.

