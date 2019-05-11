11-yr-old boy drowns in Chitroptala river

Kendrapara: An 11-year-old boy drowned while taking bath in Chitroptala river at Kalabuda village in Kendrapara district on Saturday morning.

The deceased has been identified as a resident of Haripur village.

According to sources, the minor had been to Sani temple located at Kalabuda village to seek blessings this morning. The boy after the Kalabhisekh ritual had been to the river to bathe when he accidentally slipped into the deep water and went missing.

After frantic search, family members alerted the fire department officials, who then rushed to the spot and carried a frantic search to trace the missing boy. After hours of effort, the fire personnel recovered the body from deep water.