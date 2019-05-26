11 places record temperature above 40 degree Celsius in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha continued to reel under acute heatwave conditions with temperature crossing 40 degree Celsius mark in 11 places in the state today.

Talcher emerged as the hottest place in the state with a maximum temperature of 44.6 degree Celsius followed by Sambalpur, Titlagarh, Malkangiri with 44 degree Celsius.

Bolangir recorded a maximum temperature of 43.8 degree Celsius, Sonepur (43.6), Hirakud (43.1), Jharsuguda (43), Bhawanipata (42.6), Angul (41.1) and Sundergarh (41).

Similarly, twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded a maximum temperature of 39.2 and 38.8 degree Celsius respectively. The lowest minimum temperature of 20.1 °C was recorded at Balasore.