11 places record above 40 degrees Celsius in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Despite thundershowers across the state, maximum day temperature crossed 40 degrees Celsius mark in as many as 11 places on Friday, the IMD said.

As per the Indian Meteorological Department’s regional centre here Titlagarh was the hottest place in the state with a maximum day temperature of 43.5 degrees Celsius.

The other places which recorded above 40 degrees Celsius mark are– Balasore (40), Angul (41.1), Sambalpur (41.4), Hirakud (41.3), Talcher (40.2), Bhawanipatna (41.8), Bolangir (41.5), Malkangiri (41.8), Sonepur (41.2) and Jharsuguda (42.6).

As the movement of monsoon towards Odisha has slowed down due to the deep depression over the Arabian Sea, people are reeling under the scorching heat. In view of the extreme heatwave conditions, people prefer to stay indoor till sunset.

As the monsoon has already hit Kerala a week ago, the onset of torrential rain is expected to bring relief to the people of the state reeling under heatwave condition.

