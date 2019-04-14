11 places in Odisha record temp above 40 degree Celsius

Bhubaneswar: Odisha continued to remain under the grip of severe heat wave conditions with temperature crossing 40 degrees Celsius at 11 places on Sunday.

According to the latest weather bulletin, Titlagarh emerged as the hottest place in the state with a maximum temperature of 43.5 degrees Celsius followed by Angul (42.7) and Bolangir (42.5).

Similarly, Talcher recorded a maximum temperature of 42.3 degrees Celsius, Jharsuguda (41.8), Sonepur (41.4), Sambalpur (41.1) and Bhawanipatna (41).

The capital city Bhubaneswar recorded a maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius while millennium city Cuttack recorded 39.4 degree Celsius.

The two other places where the temperature remained over 40 degree Celsius are Hirakud (40.9) and Malkangiri (40.6), the Met office said in the statement.