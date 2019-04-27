11 places in Odisha record over 40° C

Bhubaneswar: With heatwave conditions prevailing in the state, at least 11 places have recorded a temperature above 40 degrees Celcius on Friday.

As per the Met Department here, Titlagarh recorded the highest temperature with 44 degree Celsius.

Similarly, Bolangir remained at 43 degree Celsius and Jharsuguda at 42.2 degree Celsius.

Besides, Bhawanipatna, Malkangiri, and Sonepur touched 42 degrees Celsius, while Sambalpur, Hirakud and Angul boiled at 41.9, 41.5 and 41.1 degrees Celsius, respectively.

This apart, Sundergarh and Phulbani recorded 40.5 and 40.2 degrees Celsius respectively.