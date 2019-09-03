11 personalities receive Dadhichi Prativa Samman

Bhubaneswar: As many as 11 persons from 11 distinguished fields of Odisha were honoured with the prestigious 2nd Dadhichi Prativa Samman 2019 on Tuesday.

The awards were presented to 11 persons by Dadhichi Educational Trust as recognition to their outstanding contributions. School & Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash, Water Resources Minister Raghunandan Das and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion Dadhichi Educational Trust Chairman Manoj Kumar Dash said, “As the award has been named after Shir Dadhichi who had sacrificed his life for people, this award is for the people who have also contributed for the betterment of this society.” “Further this award is going to encourage the future generation to come forward to contribute and bring social changes among people.”

The names of awardees include Dadhichi Sikhya Jyoti Samman to Dr. Achutya Samanta Eminent Educationalist, Founder of KIIT & KISS, Dadhichi Seva Jyoti Samman to Padmashree Daitri Nayak, Eminent Social activist, Dadhichi Silpa Jyoti Samman to Dr. Sarak Ku. Sahoo, Eminent Entrepreneur, Mananging Director, Ruchi, Dadhichi Chikshya Jyoti Samman to Dr. Sukdev Nayak, Prof. & Head Dept of Anesthesiology, AIIMS, Dadhichi Seva Jyoti Samman to Mr. Bhagabat Sahoo, Ex-Army, Dadhichi Krusi Jyoti Samman to Padmashree Kamala Pujhari, Eminent Agriculturist, Dadhichi Vigyan Jyoti Samman to Dr. Binay Ku. Das, Eminent Scientist, Director, ITR, Chandipur, Dadhichi Sambadika Samman to Deepak Ku. Rath, Eminent Journalist, Editor – Uday India, New Delhi, Dadhichi Sahitya Jyoti Samman to Dr. Asit Mohanty, Eminent Writer, Dadhichi Chatra Jtoyi Samman to Biswa Bijayee Swain, Gold Medalist, B. Pharma and Dadhichi Adarsh Jyoti Samman to The Samaja, Leading Odia Daily with 100 years of Excellence.

The ceremony was further graced by the mesmerizing performance of Kamlesh Patel & Nrutya Naivedya, Dance India Dance Fames and International Repute Dance Group ‘Fate Fighters’. Further the ceremony was concluded by the vote of thanks by Babita Dash, Managing Trustee Dadhichi Educational Trust and coordinators Ullash Behura & Sefali Udgata in the presence of Advisor Pandit Matru Prasad Mishra, Directors Prashant Padhi, Vasudev Biswal & Simanchal Panda and other guests.

Dadhichi Prativa Samman -2019 is organized by Dadhichi Educational Trust, Sundragram Cuttack on the occasion of its Foundation Day under which Dadhichi group is running 5 different ventricles named as Dadhichi Pharmacy College, Aryan Institute of Engineering & technology, Academia International College of Science, Dadhichi Industrial Training centre, Dadhichi Public School. This is an annual award show in which organizers felicitate talented and renowned personalities of Odisha in different field for their outstanding efforts & contribution on the occasion of the Foundation Day celebration.