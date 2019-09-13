11 dead, 5 rescued during Ganesh immersion in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: In a tragic incident, eleven persons died and five rescued during Ganesh immersion at Khatlapura Ghat in Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) this morning.

The incident occurred when their boat capsized during Ganesh immersion.

Akhil Patel, Additional Superintendent of Police told the media, that five people were rescued out of 16. A search operation is underway to find out other people as well.

The reports said the incident occurred at around 4:30 in the morning. Rescue operations were underway with State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) team along with other authorities and professional swimmers present at the spot.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident. A compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the families of the deceased were announced. Nath said: “Strict action will be taken against those found responsible for the incident”.