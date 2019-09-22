11 cattle killed in dangerous lightning strike in Keonjhar

Keonjhar: As many as eleven cattle were killed in a lightning strike at Pitanali village in Keonjhar district on Sunday.

As per reports, nine buffalos and two cows were killed after lightning struck the domestic animals while they were grazing at Sabalanji jungle here today.

The matter came to light after some locals spotted the animals lying unconscious on the ground.

After receiving information forest department personnel reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

Till last reports came in, no casualty has been reported so far.

